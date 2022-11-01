Terraria Update 1.31 Update Today on November 1, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
A new update has been released for Terraria Update 1.31. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue where the Solar Tablet would be consumed without summoning the Solar Eclipse on Multiplayer, in Expert mode
– Fixed an issue where the local host in a Multiplayer session couldn’t teleport to “Spawn” by using the Shellphone
– Fixed an issue where the game would crash when researching within inventory on controller while using “Simplified” scheme
– Fixed an issue where the Dreadnautilus wouldn’t spawn squids – Fixed an issue where some materials would overlap each other in the Rubblemaker interface
– Fixed an issue where the Goblin Army would be summoned when using the Peddlers Stash in multiplayer
– Fixed an issue where player was unable to trash items when crafted or when swapped with a crafted or newly picked up item