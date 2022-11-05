Brush Stroke

Riders Republic Patch Notes 1.15 Update Today on November 5, 2022

By Scarlet Luka

Riders Republic 

A new update has been released for Riders Republic Update 1.15. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes  is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

MAJOR ISSUES

– Fixed a crash which would occur when switching from Ubisoft Connect to the First Party Store (In Game Shop)

MAJOR ISSUES

– Fixed a lighting issue which was present when scrolling through the shop.

MINOR ISSUES

– Fixed the infinite music after playing the Zombie Event

MINOR ISSUES

– Fixed the Zombie shirt, which had an LOD issue.

LUNA

– Luna will be updated a little later, so players may be unable to matchmake until after the update.

