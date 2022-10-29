Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Update 1.05 Update Today on October 29, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
A new update has been released for Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Update 1.05 . You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes 5 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
* Various memory leak fixes and optimization; * When changing the colors of the class costume and other items, the character could noticeably twitch in the inventory menu – fixed.
* When playing The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, restarting after the death of the party caused the defeat window to appear once more – fixed;
* It was impossible to interact with pylons in Chief Khara fight in Blackwater - fixed; * Chaplain in Alushinyrra port will read the cleric scrolls for you now, if necessary;
* If an island boss previously didn't appear on their island in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, they will appear now;
* Some islands in the Treasures of the Midnight Isles DLC, when playing in the integration mode in the main campaign, could be totally empty – fixed;
* We've added a new check in the romance with Arueshalae. If the romance ended while she asked to let her think for a couple of days, the "Time to Think" quest will also fail.
* Island bosses in the Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC no longer drop duplicates of quest items; * Fixed the delay before the beginning of the conversation with Willodus;
* Updated some properties of Finnean. From now on, with the first improvement, he takes the form of a +3 ghost touch heartseeker weapon, and with the second—a +5 brilliant energy heartseeker weapon. The original and the soulless forms remained unchanged.
* After losing or disbanding all the armies, it was impossible to hire a new one – fixed, there's an extra button for hiring now; * Fixed the bug with the visual effects from the Knight Commander's party appearing in the middle of the tactical battlefield;
* Fixed the issue with Azata's Life-Bonding Friendship, which prevented it from working sometimes. Additionally, fixed the removal of teamwork feats when the allies stood farther than 50 ft from the Azata;