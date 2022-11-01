MultiVersus Update 1.11 Update Today on November 1, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
A new update has been released for MultiVersus Update 1.11. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Introducing Classic Arcade Mode Alpha! – Grab a friend and select from 3 difficulties (Easy, Medium, and Hard) and fight your way through variants of your favorite iconic characters!
– Completing a run will yield you a star on the character select screen corresponding to the highest difficulty completed.
– * Easy: Bronze – * Medium: Silver – * Hard: Gold
– Medium and Hard mode feature 3 challenging "Boss" fights, one of which is your Nemesis Rival. Try your best to take them down!
– This is just the start for Arcade mode and we will be adding more fun and features to Arcade Mode in the near future, and we are looking forward to any feedback you all might have.
– The Silly Queue will be our home for new casual game modes going forward. To start, we will be including 3 modifiers on 2v2.
– Growth Spurt is the BIG new addition and has fighters grow in size dramatically as they deal damage. Rack up some damage and take part in giant monster battles!
– Item spawns and a shrinking blast box for the final point will also be included. – Stay tuned for new modifiers in the future!