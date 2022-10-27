Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 Update 1.60 Update Today on October 27, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
A new update has been released for Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 Update 1.60. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
Well, Halloween Season has come again this year! Base Camp will be transformed into the Halloween Colors for everyone.Also, its here this year too! Halloween Campaign! As a reward for the yearly Autumn Limited Missions, will be as following!
“Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ”s A.E.U.G.’s MS “Z Gundam [Zaku Head]” will appear in GBO2! In the original, the head of Zeta Gundam was destroyed by “Hamma-Hamma”, then Eno used a Zaku’s head as a temporary measure.
・Source “Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ” Sortie Limit “Ground/Space” General Unit with a cost of 550. ・In order to return the Z Gundam thats head part was damaged in battle, he used the know-how of a junk shop and forcibly connected the head of a adrift Zaku, so that it can be brought back to the frontline as soon as possible.
・Although it has lost its greatest advantage as a TMS, and its Tactical Range has been narrowed, its combat capability is adequate thanks to the performance of the base machine.
By GBO2, not only new elements are implemented and events take place, long time existing elements are improved and adjusted in order to make them easier to play than ever before. We will introduce some of the improvements that will be made in this update!
Modification of Display Settings and switching of “Ally Info”
In the current battle screen, “Ally Info” is displayed in the upper left of the screen, and the display can be turned ON/OFF by pressing and holding the L3 button, but “Always Show” or “Holding the Button” or “Pressing the button once” option features are added.
– ＜Setting Types＞ – Always Show： Disables the L3 button to show/hide the image, and the image is always displayed during battle.
– Holding the Button： Press and hold the L3 button to show/hide. – Pressing the button once： Press the L3 button once to show/hide.