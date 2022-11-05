Brush Stroke

MLB The Show 22 Patch Notes 1.18 Update Today on November 5, 2022

By Scarlet Luka

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

MLB The Show 22 

A new update has been released for MLB The Show 22 Update 1.18. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

MLB The Show 22 

The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

XBOX

– Stability improvements for lineup screen when entering games (most often seen in Diamond Dynasty).

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

PLAYSTATION

– Fixed an issue that allowed some users to intentionally freeze games against their opponents with PlayStation controller settings.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

MISCELLANEOUS

– Fixed an issue that would prevent selected uniforms from loading correctly in-game.

Black Desert Online Update 2.54

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.04

PUBG Update 2.24

More Stories