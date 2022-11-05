Brush Stroke

Minecraft Patch Notes 2.53 Update Today on November 5, 2022

By Scarlet Luka

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Minecraft 

A new update has been released for Minecraft Update 2.53. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes  is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Minecraft 

A new update is available that addresses some issues that have occurred since the release of 1.19.40. The update is currently available on all supported platforms except Nintendo Switch and Amazon Fire, which will be available soon.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Fixes

– Fixed choppy performance after resuming due to incorrectly presented frames on Xbox Series X|S consoles

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Fixes

– Players can once again spread items across an inventory grid when holding the "Place One" button with a controller 

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Fixes

– Fixed an issue where players couldn’t scroll through the contents of Chests with touch controls

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Fixes

– Fixed multiple issues related to joining Realms

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Fixes

– Fixed the brightness of the night sky when enabling RTX

Black Desert Online Update 2.54

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.04

PUBG Update 2.24

More Stories