Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Update 1.08 Update Today on November 1, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
TopBuzzTrends Story
A new update has been released for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Update 1.08. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Numerous Crash Fixes – EGS Party Code system
– Fixed an issue where certain contracts would not retain their progress after restarting the game – Fixed several issues that were causing Trophies/Achievements to not track/unlock properly
– Made adjustments to the escape minigame that occurs when a Ghost gets caught in a trap to combat macroing
– Fixed an issue where unpossessing an object as the Ghost may cause the player to instantly re-posses the object
– Fixed an issue where multiple Ghosts could appear in a match – Fixed an issue where certain inputs may not work properly after loading into a new match
– Centrifugal Thruster — Added modification to reduce vent speed — Reduced speed boost during use — Increased heat generation during use