Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Update 1.08 Update Today on November 1, 2022

By Scarlet Luka

TopBuzzTrends Story

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed 

A new update has been released for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Update 1.08. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes  is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed 

– Numerous Crash Fixes – EGS Party Code system

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed 

– Fixed an issue where certain contracts would not retain their progress after restarting the game – Fixed several issues that were causing Trophies/Achievements to not track/unlock properly

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed 

– Made adjustments to the escape minigame that occurs when a Ghost gets caught in a trap to combat macroing

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed 

– Fixed an issue where unpossessing an object as the Ghost may cause the player to instantly re-posses the object

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed 

– Fixed an issue where multiple Ghosts could appear in a match – Fixed an issue where certain inputs may not work properly after loading into a new match

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed 

– Centrifugal Thruster — Added modification to reduce vent speed — Reduced speed boost during use — Increased heat generation during use

