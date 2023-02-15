Brush Stroke

Following Rumours of a 15-Inch Model, There Will Reportedly be a New MacBook Air Released in the Next Quarter

By Scarlet Luka

TopBuzzTrends Story

In the second quarter of 2023, Apple intends to introduce a new MacBook Air series, according to the Taiwanese supply chain journal DigiTimes.

According to industry sources, the second quarter of 2023 will witness the arrival of a new MacBook Air series; the first quarter of 2023 is anticipated to have poor delivery rates for Apple's MacBook. There is no additional information because the full report has yet to be released.

The second quarter comprises April through June, including Apple's annual WWDC developer conference. At WWDC last year, the latest 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip was unveiled, and it went on sale in July.

This information was released just one day after Ross Young, an expert for the display industry, claimed that Apple's supply chain had begun producing the display panels for a larger 15-inch MacBook Air this month.a

Young predicted that the updated MacBook Air would be on sale in "early April," which would be the start of the second quarter as it is defined today.

Alongside the 13-inch model, a new 15-inch display size would be made available, making it the MacBook Air's greatest display ever.

