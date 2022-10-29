Evil Dead: The Game Update 1.30 Update Today on October 29, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
A new update has been released for Evil Dead: The Game Update 1.30. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– New Survivor: Blacksmith (Support) – New Weapons: - Rapid Fire Crossbow - Quarterstaff – New Single Player Mission: Out of Tricks
– New Premium Outfits: - Lord Arthur - Rightful King - Warrior Ash Williams - S-mart Halloween - Warrior Ash Williams - Sellsword - Henry The Red - Berserker Cosplay - Henry The Red - Red Pikeman
– Legacy of El Brujo: Now, besides starting with an amulet, Pablo can carry one more amulet and provide more shield to the nearby teammates when using an amulet
– Infernal Camouflage: When Pablo shields a teammate, they will receive infernal camouflage for 8 seconds – Leaders Pink F improvement: Now, leaders can apply more pink F
– The player will be able to press the "interact" button before reaching an interactable and still collect it
– The upper arrow no longer appears after refreshing the additional content in the collection after purchasing something in the in-game store
– Survivors take damage inside the car when hit by the demonic units – Possessed survivors no longer get stuck in the car if the player runs over it and gets out abruptly
– "Carry soul to the altar" status will no longer continue to be displayed after Survivor drops the soul from their inventory
– Henrietta's Gas skill duration will no longer stack per Boss Summon if the “Lingering Gas” skill is active – Stamina will not be spent without sprinting if the player presses the sprint button at the end of some animations