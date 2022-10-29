Brush Stroke

Evil Dead: The Game Update 1.30 Update Today on October 29, 2022

By Scarlet Luka

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Evil Dead: The Game

A new update has been released for Evil Dead: The Game Update 1.30. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes  is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

New Content

– New Survivor: Blacksmith (Support) – New Weapons: - Rapid Fire Crossbow - Quarterstaff – New Single Player Mission: Out of Tricks

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

New Content

– New Premium Outfits: - Lord Arthur - Rightful King - Warrior Ash Williams - S-mart Halloween - Warrior Ash Williams - Sellsword - Henry The Red - Berserker Cosplay - Henry The Red - Red Pikeman

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

New Changes

– Legacy of El Brujo: Now, besides starting with an amulet, Pablo can carry one more amulet and provide more shield to the nearby teammates when using an amulet

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

New Changes

– Infernal Camouflage: When Pablo shields a teammate, they will receive infernal camouflage for 8 seconds – Leaders Pink F improvement: Now, leaders can apply more pink F

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

New Changes

– The player will be able to press the "interact" button before reaching an interactable and still collect it

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

General

– The upper arrow no longer appears after refreshing the additional content in the collection after purchasing something in the in-game store

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

General

– Survivors take damage inside the car when hit by the demonic units – Possessed survivors no longer get stuck in the car if the player runs over it and gets out abruptly

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

General

– "Carry soul to the altar" status will no longer continue to be displayed after Survivor drops the soul from their inventory

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

General

– Henrietta's Gas skill duration will no longer stack per Boss Summon if the “Lingering Gas” skill is active – Stamina will not be spent without sprinting if the player presses the sprint button at the end of some animations

Black Desert Online Update 2.54

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.04

PUBG Update 2.24

More Stories