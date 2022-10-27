Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.04 Update Today on October 27, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
A new update has been released for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.04. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
PlayStation players encountering a locked game tile or issue accessing campaign early access should open QUICK SETTINGS (options button) — and then back out.
This will trigger a return to the correct menu. This will be addressed in an upcoming update
This issue has been resolved with an update. Please restart your game client.
– Fixed an issue on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that prevented players from accessing the campaign.
– Fixed an issue on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 the cause the game to appear with a lock icon on either platform.