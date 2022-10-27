Brush Stroke

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.04 Update Today on October 27, 2022

By Scarlet Luka

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 

A new update has been released for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.04. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes  is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 

PlayStation players encountering a locked game tile or issue accessing campaign early access should open QUICK SETTINGS (options button) — and then back out.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 

This will trigger a return to the correct menu. This will be addressed in an upcoming update

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 

This issue has been resolved with an update. Please restart your game client.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 

– Fixed an issue on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that prevented players from accessing the campaign.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 

– Fixed an issue on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 the cause the game to appear with a lock icon on either platform.

Catch The Swimming Monkeys

Hikes Off The Beaten Trail

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

More Stories