Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Patch Notes 1.08 Update Today on November 5, 2022

A new update has been released for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.08. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– We’ve addressed a number of crashes affecting players across all platforms including the bug that caused certain players partied-up in game to crash when matchmaking. Last night’s update should provide additional stability in terms of crashing.
– We have made general game improvements including: – Fix for various camos not unlocking during progression. Fixed framerate drop issues.
– Addressed known freezing issues. – Overall performance improvements. – Added fixes for stuttering and lag issues.
– A recent NVIDIA hotfix addressed some critical issues. Please make sure you are running the game on drivers 526.61.
– The PC benchmark map has been updated with a more accurate reading of the FPS display. – Be sure to follow our friends at Beenox for additional updates for MW2 on PC.
– Last week we disabled the attachment tuning feature due to an issue affecting players with 4 or more tuned attachments equipped at once. We re-enabled attachment tuning in last night’s update so players should not encounter further issues equipping attachments on a weapon.
– Enemy or live ping will remain disabled in multiplayer until a fix is implemented with the launch of Season 01. This is due to a bug where ping remained on some players after death. KBM players are currently still able to danger ping.
– The player icon on the minimap will no longer disappear after a player is revived in certain modes.
– There are no significant map changes, but we have patched various exploits and geometry bugs in the days since launch. We’ll continue to address small fixes through daily updates.
– We have added Breenbergh Hotel into Third Person Moshpit