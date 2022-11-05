Brush Stroke

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Patch Notes 1.08 Update Today on November 5, 2022

By Scarlet Luka

TopBuzzTrends Story

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 

A new update has been released for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.08. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes  is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

General Updates

– We’ve addressed a number of crashes affecting players across all platforms including the bug that caused certain players partied-up in game to crash when matchmaking. Last night’s update should provide additional stability in terms of crashing. 

General Updates

– We have made general game improvements including: – Fix for various camos not unlocking during progression. Fixed framerate drop issues.

General Updates

– Addressed known freezing issues. – Overall performance improvements. – Added fixes for stuttering and lag issues.

PC

– A recent NVIDIA hotfix addressed some critical issues. Please make sure you are running the game on drivers 526.61.

PC

– The PC benchmark map has been updated with a more accurate reading of the FPS display. – Be sure to follow our friends at Beenox for additional updates for MW2 on PC.

Weapons

– Last week we disabled the attachment tuning feature due to an issue affecting players with 4 or more tuned attachments equipped at once. We re-enabled attachment tuning in last night’s update so players should not encounter further issues equipping attachments on a weapon.

Multiplayer

– Enemy or live ping will remain disabled in multiplayer until a fix is implemented with the launch of Season 01. This is due to a bug where ping remained on some players after death. KBM players are currently still able to danger ping.

Multiplayer

– The player icon on the minimap will no longer disappear after a player is revived in certain modes.

Maps

– There are no significant map changes, but we have patched various exploits and geometry bugs in the days since launch. We’ll continue to address small fixes through daily updates.

Maps

– We have added Breenbergh Hotel into Third Person Moshpit

