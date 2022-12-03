WRC Generations Patch Notes 1.03 Update Today on December 03, 2022

A new update has been released for WRC Generations Update 1.03 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue where the timing was set to 00’00” when the player was DNF. – In Amateur Leagues, players that didn’t participate are not displayed anymore. – Point attribution system as been changed for daily and weekly challenges.
– Added saving the car deformation depending on collisions. – Fixed saving the car deformation after a DNF. – The car deformation save is now online.
– Fixed the wrong car displayed in Catalog vitrine-showroom if the user doesn’t have the DLC – Fixed an issue related to waiting for terrain loading when we start a custom race – Fix rendering mode not applying when we change it (requiring a game restart)
– Prevent crash in PaceNoteManager when trying to go to next pacenote – Fixed female audio pacenotes during onboarding tuto – Mute all meaningless sounds during the loading