Wild Hearts Patch Notes 1.011 Update Today on March 28, 2023

A new update has been released for Wild Hearts Update 1.011 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue in which the mutation level of the karakuri staff could be increased beyond the limit displayed. – [PC] Fixed an issue in which the first attack of “Unbound: Iai Sunder Slash” with karakuri katana would not hit when the FPS limit was set to 30.
– [PS5/Xbox X|S] Fixed an issue in which the first attack of “Unbound: Iai Sunder Slash” with karakuri katana would not hit when Graphical Priority was set to Prioritize Performance.
– Fixed an issue where small kemono spawned in greater numbers than intended. – Fixed and improved other miscellaneous issues.