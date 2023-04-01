Brush Stroke

Warzone 2 Patch Notes Update Today on April 01, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Warzone 2

A new update has been released for Warzone 2 Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notesfor all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

BUG FIXES

– Fixed various issues that could cause some Players to become stuck in certain areas around Ashika Island in Battle Royale – Fixed an exploit allowing Players to enter the Map geography with an ATV on Ashika Island

BUG FIXES

– Fixed an issue that allowed one-way bullet penetration in some spots on Himmelmatt Expo – Fixed an issue that caused some UI text to overlap in Multiplayer Lobbies

BUG FIXES

– Addressed an issue where some Players couldn’t access the Social menu while in Building 21 in DMZ

