Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson of 'DWTS' Announce Name of Their Newborn Son

By Scarlet Luka

TopBuzzTrends Story



The Dancing With the Stars pro named their baby boy nearly a month after Jenna Johnson gave birth to her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy.



On February 7, Jenna posted a picture of their infant wearing a burnt orange dress and a white shirt to her Instagram account along with the caption "Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy."



The 28-year-old said, "Cannot believe it's been four weeks of being utterly enamored with you. "I'm grateful you've cracked my heart open and made me understand true love. Your parents adore you very much!"



The left dimple on their son, according to Jenna, who was married to fellow dancer Val in April 2019, "melts me every time."



Little Rome won the hearts of the couple's DWTS family, with Lindsay Arnold saying, "beautiful child, I love you so much!!!!!"



Witney Carson gushed in the meantime, "NOT CONTROL HIM! Rome, I love you!" Additionally, adding heart emojis to their comments were Daniella Karagach and Cheryl Burke.

