Two Point Campus Patch Notes 1.17 Update Today on March 28, 2023

A new update has been released for Two Point Campus Update 1.17 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed a bug where captured ghosts were shared between Janitors – Fixed an issue where job assignments would toggle to off for newly trained staff. – Fixed a bug where prestige was shown on unowned plots on Lifeless Estate
– Fixed a crash caused by earning Haunted Housework Achievement – Updated the course UI to remove extra tiles – Added some VFX for NPCs using the Ectovat
– Adding some logging to help track down an occasional issue with saving the game on Switch – Fix for crash that occasionally happens when overwriting templates