Brush Stroke

Two Point Campus Patch Notes 1.17 Update Today on March 28, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Two Point Campus

A new update has been released for Two Point Campus Update 1.17 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Release Notes

– Fixed a bug where captured ghosts were shared between Janitors – Fixed an issue where job assignments would toggle to off for newly trained staff. – Fixed a bug where prestige was shown on unowned plots on Lifeless Estate

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Release Notes

– Fixed a crash caused by earning Haunted Housework Achievement – Updated the course UI to remove extra tiles – Added some VFX for NPCs using the Ectovat

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Release Notes

– Adding some logging to help track down an occasional issue with saving the game on Switch – Fix for crash that occasionally happens when overwriting templates

Tekken 7 5.00 Update

PUBG 19.1 Update

Marvel’s Avengers 1.70 Update

More Stories