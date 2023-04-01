The Last of Us Patch Notes v1.0.1.6 Update Today on April 01, 2023

A new update has been released for The Last of Us Update v1.0.1.6 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Decreased PSO cache size to reduce memory requirements and minimize Out of Memory crashes – Added additional diagnostics for developer tracking purposes
– Increased animation streaming memory to improve performance during gameplay and cinematics – Fix for crash on first boot