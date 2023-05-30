Splatoon 3 Patch Notes 4.0.0 Update Today on May 30, 2023

A new update has been released for Splatoon 3 Update 4.0.0 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the number of Times Splatted to differ between battle replays and battle stats if a player was splatted right before the end of a battle.
– Fixed an issue where, if a communication error occurred while fast-forwarding in a battle replay, the subsequent audio would remain fast.
– Fixed an issue that caused some shoes to not display correctly when placed in a locker. – Fixed some emote icons that made it difficult to determine what the emote was.