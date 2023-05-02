Splatoon 3 Patch Notes 3.1.1 Update Today on May 02, 2023

A new update has been released for Splatoon 3 Update 3.1.1 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Data relating to future Splatfests has been added. – Adjusted things like screen brightness and ink coloring on stages during Splatfests.
– Fixed an issue where the music and performances in Splatsville and Inkopolis during a Splatfest would become out of sync if the main menu was open for a long time.
– Fixed an issue where edits to a player’s locker would be canceled if the player was editing during a schedule transition.