Splatoon 3 Patch Notes 3.1.1 Update Today on May 02, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

Splatoon 3

Changes to Splatfests

– Data relating to future Splatfests has been added. – Adjusted things like screen brightness and ink coloring on stages during Splatfests.

Fixes to Splatfests

– Fixed an issue where the music and performances in Splatsville and Inkopolis during a Splatfest would become out of sync if the main menu was open for a long time.

Other Fixes

– Fixed an issue where edits to a player’s locker would be canceled if the player was editing during a schedule transition.

