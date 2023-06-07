Brush Stroke

Rocket League Patch Notes 2.28 Update Today on June 07, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Rocket League

A new update has been released for Rocket League Update 2.28 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes  for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

BUG FIXES

– Performed an optimization pass on Sovereign Heights and Deadeye Canyon (Oasis) – Fixed an issue for PS4/Xbox where the game would freeze at the opening splash-screen for some players

BUG FIXES

– Fixed an issue where some players will load the game to a blank UI with no main menu screen – Fixed a bug where a player may rarely become stuck in spectator mode

BUG FIXES

– [Xbox] Fixed a bug where hitting the select button to type causes the game to soft lock – Fixed a bug preventing the Palm Tree Topper from appearing in player inventories

