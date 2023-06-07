Rocket League Patch Notes 2.28 Update Today on June 07, 2023

A new update has been released for Rocket League Update 2.28 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Performed an optimization pass on Sovereign Heights and Deadeye Canyon (Oasis) – Fixed an issue for PS4/Xbox where the game would freeze at the opening splash-screen for some players
– Fixed an issue where some players will load the game to a blank UI with no main menu screen – Fixed a bug where a player may rarely become stuck in spectator mode
– [Xbox] Fixed a bug where hitting the select button to type causes the game to soft lock – Fixed a bug preventing the Palm Tree Topper from appearing in player inventories