PUBG Update 2.24 Update Today on October 27, 2022

By Scarlet Luka

TopBuzzTrends Story

PUBG 

A new update has been released for PUBG Update 2.24. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes  is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

PUBG 

“[Console] We will deploy a Hotfix within the next 48 hours to resolve the following issues:

PUBG 

– Incorrect actions occur when using custom controller key binding combinations.

PUBG 

– A revive can occur when attempting to carry a player.

PUBG 

A client update will need to be downloaded.

PUBG 

The file size may vary depending on the platform.

