PGA Tour 2K23 Patch Notes 1.06 Update Today on December 03, 2022

A new update has been released for PGA Tour 2K23 Update 1.06 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Addressed reported concerns related to loss of controller functionality when immediately cancelling a search in Matchmaking – Addressed reported concerns regarding a possible crash when the system enters rest mode during a search in Matchmaking
– Made multiple improvements to stability and performance – Addressed reported concerns related to Club appearance reverting to default after using the “Apply to Set” function for shafts or grips in the Golf Bag.
– Addressed reported concerns related to the Help panel displaying non-functional button prompts during Swing Calibration