Brush Stroke

Path of Exile Patch Notes 2.31 Update Today on November 5, 2022

By Scarlet Luka

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Path of Exile 

A new update has been released for Path of Exile Update 2.31. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes  is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Bug Fixes

– It is no longer possible to use a Blood-filled Vessel alongside Maps that don't contain monsters, as Ritual Altars would not be spawned.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Bug Fixes

– Fixed a bug where the Yugul Pantheon Power was not reducing reflected chaos damage taken by players. – Fixed a bug where Atlas Memories could drop as normal rarity.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Bug Fixes

– Fixed a bug where Harbinger Portals in Atlas Memories could rarely fail to close when all Harbingers were defeated as they were being healed by monster modifiers. As a result, Harbinger Portals can no longer recover Life.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Bug Fixes

– Fixed a bug where using Ctrl+Click on items in the crafting slot of the Blight Stash Tab would not move them to your inventory.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Bug Fixes

– Fixed a bug where the Invisible Flask Effect microtransaction was not removing the visual effect from Quartz Flask in areas other than towns or hideouts.

Black Desert Online Update 2.54

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.04

PUBG Update 2.24

More Stories