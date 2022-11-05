Path of Exile Patch Notes 2.31 Update Today on November 5, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
A new update has been released for Path of Exile Update 2.31. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– It is no longer possible to use a Blood-filled Vessel alongside Maps that don't contain monsters, as Ritual Altars would not be spawned.
– Fixed a bug where the Yugul Pantheon Power was not reducing reflected chaos damage taken by players. – Fixed a bug where Atlas Memories could drop as normal rarity.
– Fixed a bug where Harbinger Portals in Atlas Memories could rarely fail to close when all Harbingers were defeated as they were being healed by monster modifiers. As a result, Harbinger Portals can no longer recover Life.
– Fixed a bug where using Ctrl+Click on items in the crafting slot of the Blight Stash Tab would not move them to your inventory.
– Fixed a bug where the Invisible Flask Effect microtransaction was not removing the visual effect from Quartz Flask in areas other than towns or hideouts.