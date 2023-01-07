Overwatch 2 Patch Notes 3.43 Update Today on January 07, 2023

A new update has been released for Overwatch 2 Update 3.43 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed a bug with Souvenirs being incorrectly placed on Ramattra – Fixed an issue with Kiriko’s Ofuda displaying black textures during her Whirlwind emote – Fixed an issue with Reaper’s animations when ending his ‘Take a knee’ emote
– Resolved an issue with placeable abilities (turrets, mines) floating after the destructible environment they were placed on was destroyed – Fixed an issue that resulted in some users seeing a black screen as their Main Menu background
– Fixed an issue where the end-of-game ‘DRAW’ text would not appear for players if a colorblind setting was active – Resolved an issue with ‘Invite to Custom Game’ not appearing as an option in the Social Menu