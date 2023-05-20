Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Patch Notes 1.12 Update Today on May 20, 2023

A new update has been released for Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Update 1.12 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed a crash that occurred during missions when an agent didn’t have a right-handed weapon equipped. – Fixed a crash that occurred due to the mission camera not being initialized correctly during a mission start.
– Fixed a crash that occurred during a battle when the followed agent’s camera wasn’t set.