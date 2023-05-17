Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Patch Notes Update Today on May 17, 2023

A new update has been released for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue causing Players to be incorrectly removed from matches for inactivity. – Fixed an issue with missing visual effects on the Toxicant Blueprint in the Tracer Pack: Poison Bundle.
– Fixed an issue causing screen flicker while inspecting Battle Pass Weapon Blueprints if the Auto On option was selected.
– Fixed an issue causing Players to remain stuck on “Fetching Online Profile” when attempting to inspect social notifications.