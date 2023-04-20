Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Patch Notes 1.18 Update Today on April 20, 2023

A new update has been released for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Update 1.18 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the Killcam not to trigger properly. – Fixed an issue causing users to be kicked back to the Main Menu after a second attempt to enter the Battle Pass.
– Fixed an issue where despite having Dismemberment and Gore Effects turned off, enemies still exploded while using the “Singularity” Blueprint. – Fixed an issue where CDL weapon stickers would not show on weapons in-game or in Gunsmith.
– Fixed an issue where you can trigger the search in the invite Players popup when you shouldn’t.