Leonardo DiCaprio is Not Dating a 19-Year-Old Model, Despite a Photo Going Viral on Twitter

By Scarlet Luka
TopBuzzTrends Story
A picture was taken the week prior at a party celebrating the release of an album showing the actor seated next to the model Eden Polani.
However, it has been established by Fox News Digital that the 19-year-old model and Leonardo DiCaprio are not romantically involved with one another.
Although they are not romantically involved, the picture caused a frenzy on Twitter because some people criticized Leonardo DiCaprio for his propensity for dating younger women.
Dr. Charlotte Proudman made the following observation: "Leonardo DiCaprio, who is almost 50 years old, is seen hanging out with a 19-year-old girl who was a child only a few years ago and who wasn't even born when the movie Titanic was released."
According to a tweet by Uju Anya, Leonardo DiCaprio is dating a person who is approximately 50 years old and who went to the prom on Zoom.
Another user compared Leonardo DiCaprio to comedian Dane Cook, who is 50 years old and engaged to Kelsi Tayor, who is 24 years old.