Brush Stroke

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 2.06 Update Today on October 29, 2022

By Scarlet Luka

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

A new update has been released for Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 2.06. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

– Fixed issue that prevented seasonal hats from transferring to New Game+. If you’re experiencing this issue, load your save with the hats before loading back into your new save to correct this issue.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

– Fixed issue with game failing to launch due to unnecessary VR software dependencies.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

– Bug Fixes

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Black Desert Online Update 2.54

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.04

PUBG Update 2.24

More Stories