Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 2.06 Update Today on October 29, 2022

A new update has been released for Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 2.06. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed issue that prevented seasonal hats from transferring to New Game+. If you’re experiencing this issue, load your save with the hats before loading back into your new save to correct this issue.
– Fixed issue with game failing to launch due to unnecessary VR software dependencies.
