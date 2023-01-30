Brush Stroke

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Patch Notes 1.50 Update Today on January 30, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

A new update has been released for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Update 1.50 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes  for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

HH Gauge

– Adjusted that the HH gauge will not be stored  when a player is damaged by his own attack. Standardized with other characters to reduce imbalances as a result of jumping differences.

Character Select

– Added paid DLC character Rudol von Stroheim _.This update is for the addition of the paid DLC character Rudol von Stroheim.

JoJo Glossary

– Added items in JoJo Glossary. _This update is for the addition of the paid DLC character Rudol von Stroheim.

