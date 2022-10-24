JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Patch Notes 1.30 Update Today on October 24, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
A new update has been released for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Update 1.30. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Update 1.30 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
– The amount of damage when attacking a downed opponent has been adjusted (reduced).
– To correct the difference in damage from consecutive moves between characters with and without Additional Attacks on Downed Opponents. – *If the hit is made to hit a character who is not down, the damage will be the same as before.
– When avoiding traps with Stylish Guard, some command moves remained in effect, so they have been changed to disappear.
– Old Joseph Joestar: Coal Tar(↓↙← + ATK) – Pet Shop: Screech!(↓↘→ + ATK) – Kosaku Kawajiri: This pebble is a bomb!!(↓↓ + ATK) *Explosions will occur.