Insurgency Sandstorm Patch Notes 1.16 Update Today on May 03, 2023

A new update has been released for Insurgency Sandstorm Update 1.16 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Resolved an issue with explosive damage not damaging destructible/dynamic objects – Resolved an issue with explosives wrapping around objects.
– Resolved an issue with distant LOD in scopes not loading while using PIP scope settings. – Resolved an issue where FOV settings would reduce scopes’ view.
– Resolved an issue where Technicals had no collision with bullets and projectiles. – Resolved an issue causing the MDR to perform an empty mag reload while using a grip.