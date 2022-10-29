Gotham Knights Update Today on October 29, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
TopBuzzTrends Story
A new update has been released for Gotham Knights Update. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Flickering textures while on the bike and paused in front of the gate, will no longer happen.
– When dropping down from a ledge/beam, you will no longer jump forward. – Invincible enemies playing a "meditating" animation will no longer appear in crimes.
– General stability issue with destructible objects has been fixed.
– Some general crashes throughout the title will no longer occur.
– Crashes specifically tied to mod/fusing has been fixed.