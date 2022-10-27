Brush Stroke

Gotham Knights Update Today on October 27, 2022

Gotham Knights 

A new update has been released for Gotham Knights Update. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes  is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The

General

– Invincible enemies playing a "meditating" animation will no longer appear in crimes. – Various UI issue fixes.

General

– Fixed issues caused by graphical settings not being applied properly. – Various localization fixes. – Fixed various Keyboard/Mouse specific input issues.

Co-op

– Fixed an issue that was preventing being able to join friends through invites.

Stability

– Various crash fixes throughout the title, most notably during the S.T.A.R. Labs "free the scientists" fight and the Harley Quinn Hospital Boss Fight.

Stability

– Fixed an AMD specific crash related to shadows.

Known Issues

– There may be some compatibility issues with Nvidia Ansel that we are still investigating for this patch

