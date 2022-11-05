Brush Stroke

God of War Ragnarok Day One Patch Notes 1.03 Update Today on November 5, 2022

By Scarlet Luka

TopBuzzTrends Story

God of War Ragnarok 

A new update has been released for God of War Ragnarok Day One Update 1.03. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

God of War Ragnarok 

– Fixed some rare instances where the application would crash.

God of War Ragnarok 

– Fixed several bugs with some accessibility features.

God of War Ragnarok 

– Fixed some performance issues.

God of War Ragnarok 

– Additional tuning, including combat, progression, economy, navigation, camera, and narrative.

God of War Ragnarok 

– Additional haptics tuning and coverage.

