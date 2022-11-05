God of War Ragnarok Day One Patch Notes 1.03 Update Today on November 5, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
A new update has been released for God of War Ragnarok Day One Update 1.03. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed some rare instances where the application would crash.
– Fixed several bugs with some accessibility features.
– Fixed some performance issues.
– Additional tuning, including combat, progression, economy, navigation, camera, and narrative.
– Additional haptics tuning and coverage.