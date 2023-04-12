Ghostwire Tokyo Patch Notes 1.008 Update Today on April 12, 2023

A new update has been released for Ghostwire Tokyo Update 1.008 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Various optimizations to improve the overall game performance – Fixed various issues that could occur when using Photo Mode during or after Utena space sequences
– The icon for the “After the End 3” side mission will now correctly appear on the map – Fixed a bug that prevented the locker in the “Crimson Moon” side mission from being interacted with
– Various cosmetic outfits were adjusted – Various emotes were adjusted – Fixed a bug with Mission section of the HUD