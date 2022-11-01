FIST Update 1.22 Update Today on November 1, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
A new update has been released for FIST Update 1.22. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
This product entitles you to download both the digital PS4™ version and the digital PS5™ version of this game.
After the animals of Torch City were defeated by the invading Robotic Legion in the Resistance War six years ago, former Resistance fighter Rayton the rabbit has kept a low profile.
The arrest of a friend meant he had no choice but to put on his giant metal fist and fight against those oppressing him. Little did he know that he would soon be caught up in a maelstrom of conspiracies involving the Legion, the Resistance, and the Rat Gang.
Explore more than a dozen unique areas in a Action Platformer style map. The core combat, puzzle-solving, and platform mechanics are complemented by countless hidden rooms, secret passages, and shortcuts, with all kinds of rewarding challenges for players to complete.
Maps are loaded on the fly to avoid frequent transitions, making the massive Torch City feel even more detailed and alive.
The Fist, Drill, and Whip are three weapons with completely different fighting styles that offer seamless switching between high combo, high damage, and long range attacks. Pummel the enemy by choosing the most appropriate form of attack for the situation.