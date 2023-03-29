Dragon Ball: The Breakers Patch Notes 1.07 Update Today on March 29, 2023

A new update has been released for Dragon Ball: The Breakers Update 1.07 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Adjusted the Flames of Mt. Frypan active skill so that it becomes a long-range lock when locking a player on the other side of the flame. – Adjusted the appearance of the escape time machine signal beacon so that it is easier to see from a distance.
– Reduced the time until the Raider can move again when skipping the animation that plays after destroying the Startup System. – Reduced the chance that Nappa/Vegeta will discover Survivors in Episode 2.
– Fixed an issue on Frieza’s “Zarbon!” active skill where the damage animation would not play when destroying a Survivor’s barrier.