Divine Knockout Patch Notes 1.31 Update Today on March 09, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

Divine Knockout

A new update has been released for Divine Knockout Update 1.31 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Bug Fixes

– Quests: Fixed progress tracking of Projectile damage & Hold Heavy KOs. – Fixed crash when loading out of the Combat Room in the Practice Map. – Fixed a crash sometimes caused by Izanami’s “Spectral Projection”.

Bug Fixes

– Izanami can jump while aiming “Seeking Sickle”. – Attacking out of tiger form of Sun Wukong’s “72 Transformations” ability will no longer cause the player camera to stutter.

Bug Fixes

– Fixed a bug where Sun Wukong’s staff would be invisible when attacking from off-screen. – Thor’s icons will longer be swapped for “Mjolnir’s Attunement” and “Tectonic Rift”.

