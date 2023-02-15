Brush Stroke

Dive Into Double Fine's Minds With The Psychodyssey Documentary Series

By Scarlet Luka

 

The creator of the cult classic video games Psychonauts and Psychonauts 2, Double Fine, has teamed up with 2 Player Productions to produce an ambitious documentary series that follows the development studio as it works on the games.

 

In the film Double Fine On the 10th anniversary of the original game's release, PsychOdyssey begins. Tim Schafer, the creator of the studio, and his staff are the subjects of the documentary PsychOdyssey as they reflect on the challenges and rewards of creating the first out-of-the-box platforming game.

 

The members of Double Fine intend to release an ambitious full-scale sequel to their first game with the help of new personnel and much more expertise.

 

The lengthy, 32-episode series, which has been in production for more than seven years, clocks in at more than 20 hours.

 

It presents the perspective of seasoned staff at Double Fine during production, providing an intriguing glimpse into one of the most intriguing studios in the video game industry. Together, the group faces obstacles, enjoys victories, and makes their way to Psychonauts 2's release.

 

On the DoubleFineProd YouTube account, the whole Double Fine PsychOdyssey documentary can be viewed without charge. Each episode can range from 20 minutes to a substantial hour and forty minutes for the finale.

