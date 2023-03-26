Destiny 2 Patch Notes 1.078 Update Today on March 25, 2023

A new update has been released for Destiny 2 Update 1.078 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue where the Winterbite Exotic Glaive was benefitting from other Glaives damage increasing perks. – Fixed an issue where the Glaive melee feed kills where showing the projectile label.
– Fixed an issue where the extra Arc volley granted by the Two Tailed Fox’s Exotic Catalyst was not firing properly. – Fixed an issue where some weapon mods were not available for some players.