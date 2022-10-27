Dead by Daylight Update 2.65 Update Today on October 27, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
A new update has been released for Dead by Daylight Update 2.65. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue that caused Bloodpoint modifier Offerings not to be working correctly. – Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Matchmaking Incentive icon to disappear.
– Fixed an issue where buying add-ons that were originally equipped do not auto-equip after replenishing. – Fixed an issue where the hooks placement prevents hooking in Midwich Elementary School.
– Fixed an issue that caused Killers to be unable to move between a wall and barrel in Junkyard. – Fixed an issue where the Mastermind can get survivors stuck between a wall and a pile of rubble in Asylum.
– Fixed an issue that prevented players from vaulting one of the windows on the ferry boat in the Pale Rose map.
– Fixed an issue where the sounds of generators would be muffled while working to fix them. – Fixed an issue where Carlos and Sheva's screams were not heard by other survivors.
– Fixed an issue that caused the VFX of the Oni's outfit "Bursting with Fury" to be missing and the hair to not turn red when he go into Demon Mode.
– Fixed an issue that caused survivors to vault a pallet or window sideways when clicking the flashlight before vaulting.
– Fixed an issue that caused survivors to keep using their flashlight during the escape animation if it is in use when they escape.
– Occasionally the Escape Artist Challenge from the Haunted by Daylight Event does not progress for some users