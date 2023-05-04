Dead by Daylight Patch Notes 2.81 Update Today on May 04, 2023

A new update has been released for Dead by Daylight Update 2.81 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Bots no longer have a tickle fight when they are both infected by The Mastermind’s Uroboros Infection and attempting to spray each other with First Aid Sprays. – When playing against The Dredge, Bots are more likely to lock lockers.
– VFX issues no longer occur on The Oni during Intro Camera, Mori and Score Screen. – VFX issues no longer occur on The Ghost Face when swapping between Cosmetics.
– Smoke VFX no longer appear when switching between certain locked Cosmetics. – When The Skull Merchant destroys a Pallet, the animation plays out as intended.