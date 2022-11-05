DayZ Patch Notes 1.45 Update Today on November 5, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
TopBuzzTrends Story
A new update has been released for DayZ Update 1.45. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an exploit to glitch the character through walls – Ladders in tight spaces might have had issues with climbing – Infected were not properly de-spawning from convoys on Livonia
– Throwing items could lead to a character glitch – It was possible to glitch the character when exiting a ladder while running out of stamina – The glowplug was visible and accessible through the closed hood of the M1025
– Changed default action of filled cooking pot to “drink” instead of “empty”
– Damaged ammunition can no longer be repaired using the weapon cleaning kit including more information on the issue)
– Fixed: Placement objects could not properly be stacked with disableIsCollidingCheck enabled – Fixed: Custom spawning of the water reservoir would result in problematic rotation of the water surface