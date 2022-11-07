Brush Stroke

Cricket 22 Patch Notes 1.38 Update Today on November 7, 2022

Cricket 22

A new update has been released for Cricket 22 Update 1.38. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes

Cricket 22 1.38 Update

– Added Cross Platform play to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series – Added Hundred 2022 Season Roster

Cricket 22 1.38 Update

– Added England national team kits – Added Icon licensed batsAdded sound effects in regular and interactive replays

Cricket 22 1.38 Update

– Added over 100 new field settings – Added color values to color picker – Added color copy and paste to color picker

Cricket 22 1.38 Update

– Improved lighting – Improved AI bowling – Improved catch mechanic camera

Cricket 22 1.38 Update

– Improved performance on Windows Store and Xbox platforms – Corrected requirement for unlocking ‘Settle the Score’ achievement/trophy

Cricket 22 1.38 Update

– Rectified proficiencies not increasing after career matches – Rectified gym mini-game attributes not applied correctly

Cricket 22 1.38 Update

– Rectified perk balancing – Rectified new and re-uploaded creations not being assigned Original Author – General stability improvements

