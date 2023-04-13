Brush Stroke

Battlefield 2042 Patch Notes 1.32 Update Today on April 13, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

Battlefield 2042

A new update has been released for Battlefield 2042 Update 1.32 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

General Improvements

– Resolved an issue that resulted in the CAV-Brawler “Earthshaker” Vehicle Skin from interacting with world objects. – Resolved an issue that prevented some players from selecting equipment from the second and third Weapon Station / Pods within the Vehicles Collection Screen.

General Improvements

– Resolved an issue that resulted in some players losing access to Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel.

General Improvements

– The Damage Dealt Statistic at the End-of-Round Screen was shown for players more often than intended, this has now been adjusted to its intended frequency.

