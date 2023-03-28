Apex Legends Patch Notes 1.000.034 Update Today on March 28, 2023

A new update has been released for Apex Legends Update 1.000.034 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– [Perks] Extended Supply Bins will more reliably give survival items in some cases when they are needed. – [Perks] Weapon Supply Bins will more reliably give attachments to teammates in specific edge cases.
– [Perks] Both Weapon and Extended Supply Bins no longer spawn in close proximity to Bins of the same type. – Fixed a bug where re-rolling Daily Challenges would not produce the intended result of providing a non-mode dependent challenge.
– [DX12] Game no longer letterboxes when the aspect ratio is greater than 16:0 (in DX12, windowed) – Fix for cases where the minimap would show a completely different location for Crypto when using the drone.