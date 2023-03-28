Brush Stroke

Apex Legends Patch Notes 1.000.034 Update Today on March 28, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Apex Legends

A new update has been released for Apex Legends Update 1.000.034 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

BUG FIXES

– [Perks] Extended Supply Bins will more reliably give survival items in some cases when they are needed. – [Perks] Weapon Supply Bins will more reliably give attachments to teammates in specific edge cases.

BUG FIXES

– [Perks]  Both Weapon and Extended Supply Bins no longer spawn in close proximity to Bins of the same type. – Fixed a bug where re-rolling Daily Challenges would not produce the intended result of providing a non-mode dependent challenge.

BUG FIXES

– [DX12] Game no longer letterboxes when the aspect ratio is greater than 16:0 (in DX12, windowed) – Fix for cases where the minimap would show a completely different location for Crypto when using the drone.

