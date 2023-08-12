Zkash under pressure

Zcash (ZEC) and Aptos (APT) are slipping while Pomerdoge (POMD) was assertive and attracted investor interest. Notably, POMD prices have doubled as more analysts monitor the project’s progress.

ZEC is still under pressure and is currently trading at $29. It is down 1.53% in the last week and 60% from last year.

There are several factors that have contributed to the Zcash price drop. While its privacy features are attractive, it can be exploited for illegal activities such as money laundering, damaging its reputation and attractiveness to investors.



You may also like:

Litecoin and Polkadot Owners Explore Selling Boomerdog

Moreover, competition from newer privacy-focused cryptocurrencies that offer enhanced features caused an investor shift, which affected ZEC.

Aptos free fall

APT, the native coin of Aptos, a layer-one proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain that uses the Rust-based Move programming language, is down more than 7% this month.



You may also like:

Aptos partners with Microsoft to integrate artificial intelligence with the blockchain

The cryptocurrency’s 24-hour trading volume also fell by 8.8%, indicating lower interest. APT is trading at $6.68, down 1.08% and 5.29% in the last 24 hours and the week, respectively.

The decrease in trading volume indicates the caution of investors, which may negatively affect the price of APT.

Boomerdog is on the rise

Pomerdoge’s ecosystem centers around Pomergame, a platform that offers rewards for competitive games.

Pomerdoge offers rewards, including a chance to win a grand prize of $50,000. Weekly contests and giveaways enhance its appeal.



You may also like:

More cryptocurrency traders are tracking BNB, Litecoin, and Pomerdoge

These offerings position Pomerdoge as an option for players in the play-to-win (P2E) blockchain gaming sector. The demand for POMD is also increasing as more users are trading. In addition, 7777 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) exclusively for POMD holders could provide even more opportunities.

Industry experts are optimistic, predicting more gains in the future after the launch. At present, POMD is available for $0.007 in the ongoing pre-sale.

Learn more about the Pomerdoge Pre-Sale (POMD):

Website: https://pomerdoge.com/

Telegram community: https://t.me/pomerdoge



Read more:

Chiliz and Ethereum Classic underperform, boomerdog rising