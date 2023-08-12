Zcash, Aptos, and Pomerdoge: A Look at Recent Developments
Zkash under pressure
Zcash (ZEC) and Aptos (APT) are slipping while Pomerdoge (POMD) was assertive and attracted investor interest. Notably, POMD prices have doubled as more analysts monitor the project’s progress.
ZEC is still under pressure and is currently trading at $29. It is down 1.53% in the last week and 60% from last year.
There are several factors that have contributed to the Zcash price drop. While its privacy features are attractive, it can be exploited for illegal activities such as money laundering, damaging its reputation and attractiveness to investors.
Moreover, competition from newer privacy-focused cryptocurrencies that offer enhanced features caused an investor shift, which affected ZEC.
Aptos free fall
APT, the native coin of Aptos, a layer-one proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain that uses the Rust-based Move programming language, is down more than 7% this month.
The cryptocurrency’s 24-hour trading volume also fell by 8.8%, indicating lower interest. APT is trading at $6.68, down 1.08% and 5.29% in the last 24 hours and the week, respectively.
The decrease in trading volume indicates the caution of investors, which may negatively affect the price of APT.
Boomerdog is on the rise
Pomerdoge’s ecosystem centers around Pomergame, a platform that offers rewards for competitive games.
Pomerdoge offers rewards, including a chance to win a grand prize of $50,000. Weekly contests and giveaways enhance its appeal.
These offerings position Pomerdoge as an option for players in the play-to-win (P2E) blockchain gaming sector. The demand for POMD is also increasing as more users are trading. In addition, 7777 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) exclusively for POMD holders could provide even more opportunities.
Industry experts are optimistic, predicting more gains in the future after the launch. At present, POMD is available for $0.007 in the ongoing pre-sale.
Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. News Agencies does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users should do their own research before taking any actions regarding the Company.