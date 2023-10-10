X Introduces New Control to Limit Replies

X, formerly Twitter, has introduced a new control that allows users to limit replies only to verified accounts. This feature is not restricted to paid accounts and even non-paying X Premium users can choose to prevent non-verified users from replying to their posts.

Elon Musk Supports the New Control

Shortly after the rollout of this feature, Elon Musk expressed his approval on Twitter. He stated that this new control “should help a lot with spam bots”.

This should help a lot with spam bots pic.twitter.com/OYgsYD6QUz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2023

Twitter initially released this control in 2020, allowing users to limit replies to either “Accounts you follow” or “Only accounts you mention”. However, at that time, users could only select this setting before posting a tweet. In 2021, Twitter expanded the feature to include the ability to control replies even after a tweet has been published. It’s important to note that users can still quote a post even if replies are restricted.

Verified accounts already receive preferential treatment on X, as they are given priority in conversation and search rankings. Now, with the option to limit replies only to verified accounts, X is offering paid users an increased chance of being noticed.

While Elon Musk hopes this control will help reduce spam in replies, it does not guarantee that verified accounts won’t spread harmful misinformation. A recent report by NBC News highlighted how many verified accounts on X were sharing false news about U.S. President Joe Biden allocating $8 billion as military aid to Israel.